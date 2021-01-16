Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Walnut Park area

The scene of a death investigation in the Walnut Park area is seen on Jan. 16, 2020. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway into the death of a gunshot victim found in a vehicle in the Walnut Park area Saturday morning, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Huntington Park, around 7 a.m. and found a man hunched over inside his vehicle with his door open, said Maria Maciel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They then noticed he had at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Officials were working to identify the victim, who Maciel said appeared to be living in his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department said there were no suspects identified in the shooting as of Saturday morning.

“As of right now, we don’t have any witnesses,” Maciel said.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.