A Victorville woman has been arrested after a man was found fatally stabbed in a Rite Aid parking lot Monday evening.

The victim, 63-year-old Charles Malone, also of Victorville, was stabbed in the 15800 block of Papago Place and drove himself to the drug store parking lot, where he was found unconscious, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Malone, who had been stabbed in the torso, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the assailant was 35-year-old Christina Correa.

She was arrested on a murder charge and is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center. She is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 909-890-4904.

To report information anonymously, call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.