Man found stabbed to death in Carson

The 880 block East Dominguez Street in Carson is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death in Carson Thursday morning, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives responded to the 880 block of East Dominguez Street just before 8 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear when the stabbing occurred or how long the victim had been at the scene before being discovered.

The scene is near a large shopping area that includes an IKEA and a Target.

No further details about the investigation have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.