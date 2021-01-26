Man found with fatal gunshot wound following suspected home-invasion robbery in Burbank

Police are investigating a suspected home-invasion robbery that left one man dead at an apartment complex in Burbank early Tuesday morning.

Officers initially responded about 1:45 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the building located in the 200 block of West Tujunga Avenue, a spokesperson with the Burbank Police Department stated.

Once on scene, the officers discovered an unidentified man with at least one gunshot wound down inside an apartment, Lt. Derek Green said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a home-invasion style robbery, Green said.

No further details about the robbery were immediately available.

A woman, who was also inside the apartment, is speaking with investigators. She was described as an “acquaintance” by Green.

It was unclear if the woman was injured in the incident but video from the scene did show emergency crews looking at her hands.

There was no word on any possible outstanding suspects.