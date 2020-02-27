Live Now
Man in custody after woman flags down passersby, alerts them to daughter dead inside Simi Valley home

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a woman with lacerations and blood on her flagged some passersby down and told them that her daughter was dead inside a Simi Valley home, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the home near the intersection of Los Angeles and Emory avenues and found a person dead at the home sometime before 10 a.m., Cmdr. Steve Shorts said. The person was described only as being female.

A man was taken into custody but his relationship to the deceased is unknown.

Police closed off Los Angeles Avenue between Stearns and Stow streets as the investigation continued.

It’s unclear how the person died and no further details were immediately available.

