Man killed, 2nd victim wounded in shooting at Mid-City house party

The 1700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard in Los Angeles Mid-City district, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died and another was wounded after someone opened fire at a house party in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles on Friday night, police said.

The attack unfolded about 11:40 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least one attacker approached the gathering in a vehicle before opening fire, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

A man in his 20s and a second person were struck by bullets.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead, Madison said.

The second victim showed up at a hospital a short time later, where he was listed in stable condition, the officer said. His age was not available.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.