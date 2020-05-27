Man killed in shooting involving deputies in Westmont neighborhood of South L.A.

A man died following a shooting involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Westmont, authorities said Wednesday.

Homicide detectives responded to the 1100 block of West 109th Place, where the shooting occurred about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by gunfire, authorities said.

In a statement, the department did not indicate specifically whether a deputy shot the man. But officials have not said anyone else was involved except him and the deputies.

The statement describes the man as a suspect but gives no details about what crime he was suspected of or what led to shots being fired.

Authorities have also not released his identity as investigations continue within the department’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.