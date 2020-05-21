Man killed, young boy wounded in Glendale shooting

Police investigate a shooting at San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale on May 20, 2002. (KTLA)

A man died and a young boy believed to have been a bystander was wounded when gunfire broke out in front of a taco stand in Glendale on Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting took place about 9 p.m. at San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive.

A man estimated to be in his 20s was standing in front of a taco truck when an unidentified attacker approached from behind and opened fire multiple times, Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said.

Police and paramedics responding to reports of the gunfire found the badly wounded man at the scene, Hauptmann said. He soon succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

As the investigation continued, Hauptmann said police were notified that a young boy had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, the sergeant said. The child was expected to recover. His exact age was not available.

The young victim did not appear to have any relationship to the adult victim, Hauptmann said. “It appears the child was a bystander.”

The shooter remained at large, and no description was available.

Anyone with information can reach Glendale police at 818-548-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.