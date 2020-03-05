Man pleads no contest to assaulting Hermosa Beach bar patron wearing Russian-language ‘MAGA’ hat

David Delgado appears in booking photos released by Hermosa Beach Police Department on Oct. 2, 2019.

A man pleaded no contest to assaulting a fellow Hermosa Beach bar patron who was wearing a Russian-language “Make America Great Again” hat last year, officials announced Wednesday.

David Delgado, 32, entered the plea to one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to the attack, which occurred on Labor Day inside Tower 12 at 53 Pier Ave.

Officials said Delgado approached the victim as he was using the restroom and questioned him about the red hat.

The defendant then allegedly punched the man repeatedly in the face, officials said. The victim fell to the ground, where Delgado kept punching him before stealing the hat and running from the scene.

He was arrested after detectives identified him using surveillance video, Hermosa Beach police officials said.

Delgado is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28 and faces four years in prison as a result of his plea.