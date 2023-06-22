A Perris man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl he provided marijuana to, officials said Thursday.

David Stebbins, 25, was arrested Wednesday after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a sexual assault in the 100 Block of Marina Dr.

An investigation revealed that two juveniles were provided marijuana by Stebbins, who then allegedly sexually assaulted one of them.

Stebbins was arrested and booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officials said.

His bail was set at $30,000.