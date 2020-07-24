Man punched Lancaster coffee shop worker after being asked to wear a mask: Sheriff

On the left is a man who authorities say punched a coffee shop barista in Lancaster after employees asked him to wear a mask. Authorities say the man on the right was with him at the time and is a witness. These photos were released July 24, 2020. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Lancaster sheriff’s officials are searching for a man they say punched a local coffee shop barista after employees asked him to wear a mask, authorities said Friday.

The man allegedly punched the barista, leaving him with a broken jaw, when he was asked to put on a mask upon entering the business, according to Ali Villalobos, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Department‘s Lancaster Station.

The coffee shop is located in the 1800 block of West Avenue I, Villalobos said. Authorities have not released the name of the business or said when the incident happened.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who knows the man accused of battery to come forward. They describe him as Black, standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing an estimated 230 pounds.

The other man is described by officials as Black, standing about 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 245 pounds. Authorities said they want to speak with him as a witness.

Anyone who knows either man or has other information is asked to call Detective Grajales at 661-948-8466 or the Lancaster sheriff’s station at 661-948-8466.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.