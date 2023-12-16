A man was seriously hurt when the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in a crash with a Purple Line train in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday.

The crash was reported shortly after noon in the 4900 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, The Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

A man believed to be about 70 years old had to be extricated from the vehicle after colliding with the southbound train, the Fire Department said.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

None of the train’s 10 passengers reported injuries, according to the Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or how it would impact travel on the Purple Line.