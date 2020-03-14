Man shot and killed after 2 force their way into Compton home, demand money

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed when two people forced their way into a Compton home, demanding money early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the home in the 1100 block of West 144th Street to find the victim lying on the floor in the bedroom and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that two people had forced their way into the home, both armed with handguns, and demanded money before one of them fired at the man, striking him multiple times, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The gunmen, who were only described as being male, then fled the location.

Deputies were canvassing the area Saturday in search of potential witnesses and surveillance footage.

Authorities did not identify the victim and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.