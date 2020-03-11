Man shot dead inside Garden Grove cafe

Police respond following a deadly shooting inside a Garden Grove eatery on March 10, 2020. (Credit: OC Hawk)

A man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in Garden Grove Tuesday afternoon, officers said.

The gunfire was reported shortly after 12 p.m. inside Café 368 at 10947 Westminster Ave., Garden Grove police said in a news release.

Responding officers found a man dead inside the business with at least one gunshot wound.

Police described the victim only as an Asian man.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said, but the shooter had apparently fled.

Numerous people were inside the café when the gunfire broke out, and detectives were working to interview them Tuesday evening.

Lt. Richard Burillo described the location as a Vietnamese restaurant.

A suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective DesBiens at 714-741-5810.