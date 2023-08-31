A man was shot while driving in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The victim was driving a black Mercedes-Benz sedan at about 9:15 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man drove himself to a fire station at 1909 W. Slauson Ave., and from there, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle was struck at least five times, with multiple windows destroyed by the attack.

The investigation is ongoing, with LAPD officers locking down the intersection where the shooting occurred.

