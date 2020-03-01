Man Shot to death in Koreatown

The intersection of Western Avenue and San Marino Street in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died after he was shot early Saturday in Los Angeles’ Koreatown area, authorities said.

The deadly shooting took place about 6:40 a.m. in a commercial neighborhood at Western Avenue and San Marino Street, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The victim, described as a 35-year-old man, was approached by an assailant who was driving a vehicle, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

“The suspect produced and fired a handgun, striking the victim,” he said. “The suspect fled in a vehicle southbound on Western Avenue.”

Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. A motive in the killing was not known.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.