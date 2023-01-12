A man was shot and wounded by at least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.

The shooting at about 10:45 p.m. happened at 24000 Valencia Blvd., according to a release from the LASD. That address corresponds with a Chase Bank near the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

Deputies were called to the area by a mall security guard after a suspected trespasser refused to leave and was behaving aggressively.

When deputies arrived, the alleged trespasser attacked them, punching one of them several times, authorities said.

That’s when at least one deputy opened fire, striking the man an unknown number of times.

That deputy sustained injuries to the face, and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-90-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.