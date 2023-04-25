A man was stabbed in Moreno Valley on Saturday after trying to stop a suspect from stealing shoes from a nearby business.

Officials responded to a report of a stabbing near a business in the 12600 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley at 3:28 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a 22-year-old man who was stabbed, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was working as a security officer when he tried to stop 31-year-old Davion Stewart from stealing shoes. While the victim tried to stop Stewart, a struggle ensued and Stewart stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was then able to pepper spray Stewart before he fled the scene on a bicycle.

Authorities later located Stewart in the 12800 block of Frederick Street where they arrested and charged him with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.