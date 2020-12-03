Man wanted for questioning in Westlake hit-and-run crash that killed grandmother

A 26-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection with a Westlake hit-and-run crash that killed a grandmother last month, police said Thursday.

Ronald Waldamar Jo-Jlux is believed to be driving and living in the vehicle involved in the Nov. 23 crash.

LAPD released this poster showing photos of Kuen Ham and announcing a $50,000 reward for information in the search for the driver who fatally struck her in Westlake on Nov. 23, 2020.

About 5:55 a.m. that day, the driver of the Toyota Corolla struck Kuen Ham, 76, while making a westbound left turn onto Miramar Street from Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was knocked onto the street and was dragged about 15 feet before she was dislodged. The driver continued after the crash and did not stop, police said.

Ham was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died about 8 p.m. that night. She was a grandmother and great-grandmother, family members said.

Ronald Waldamar Jo-Jlux is shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 3, 2020. At right is a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the Westlake hit-and-run crash.

Police did not call Jo-Jlux a suspect, but said they do want to talk to him about the crash.

On Thursday, they released his photo and new surveillance video showing the suspect vehicle. It is further described as being a four-door tan or gold 2003 to 2008 Corolla. The driver side wheels are either missing hubcaps or might be equipped with aftermarket black rims, police said.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about Jo-Jlux can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online.