The man charged in the attack against comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of running on stage with a weapon on Tuesday night as Chappelle was finishing up his show at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival, and assaulting him.

Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Lee remains in jail, and was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the L.A. hearing to request the protective order, the Associated Press reported.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office had announced Thursday that felony charges would not be filed against Lee for the assault, and instead the case was referred to the City Attorney’s Office, which filed the four misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor charges carry a maximum jail sentence of one year in California.

During the incident, Lee had what appeared to be a handgun in his hand, but it turned out to be a replica that contained a blade, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times, however, that Lee did not brandish the weapon, but it was found inside a bag he was carrying.

