Man whose wife and daughter died in Kobe Bryant crash sues helicopter owner

Officials assess the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020 in Calabasas. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Christopher Chester, whose wife and daughter died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, has sued the company that operated the helicopter and the estate of the deceased pilot.

Sarah Chester, 45, and 13-year-old Payton died Jan. 26 when the Sikorsky S-76B carrying them and seven others plunged into a hillside in Calabasas. Everyone onboard was killed.

In a complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Chester made an argument similar to those raised in lawsuits filed by Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and two other families: The craft’s operator, Island Express Helicopters, was negligent in allowing the pilot, Ara Zobayan, to fly in “adverse weather conditions,” Chester’s attorneys alleged.

Chester, who lives in Orange County with his twin sons, is seeking unspecified damages from Island Express Helicopters and Zobayan’s estate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.