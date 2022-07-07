Items found on a burglary suspect are seen in photos released by the Glendale Police Department on July 7, 2022.

A transient who allegedly trespassed onto two Glendale homes in one day and urinated in front of one of them was arrested last week, police announced Thursday.

The first incident was reported about 2 p.m. July 2, when Glendale police responded to a possible residential burglary in progress.

The officers responded to the 3100 block of Dragonfly Street, but did not locate a suspect.

Officers obtained surveillance video that showed a man approach the property, look through the doors and windows, open trash cans and urinate on the property, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m. that same day, a patrol officer responded to the 2200 block of East Chevy Chase Drive for a call about a man trespassing on the property.

The officer found 35-year-old Ian Higdem standing in front of the home.

The man matched the description of the suspect seen in the surveillance video earlier that day, police said.

Higdem was found in procession of a bicycle that belonged to someone else, two wire cutters, a screwdriver with several bits, gloves, methamphetamine and a pen with a glass pipe that was coated with meth residue, police said.

He was also in possession of a bicycle helmet that was seen in the surveillance video.

Higdem was arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary, possessing burglary tools, receiving stolen property, trespassing and possessing a controlled substance, police said.