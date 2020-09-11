Go-to retailers selling out of kids desks as demand skyrockets amid remote learning

First came the rush on toilet paper, then hand sanitizer, flour and even bicycles. Now, as we cycle through the seasons of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest race at retail is snapping up workstation furniture and organizational products for students learning remotely from home.

Many of the go-to retail resources are out of stock in the desk department or facing weeks and sometimes months-long wait times for delivery. The Container Store reports that its popular three-tier rolling carts and Elfa stand-alone desks sell out almost as quickly as they are restocked. Ikea is waiting to replenish desks nationwide and apologizes on its site for delays associated with COVID-19. Online retailer Wayfair reports sales of student desks (one of the site’s top sellers since March), small tables, chairs, and organizational furniture are up 120% compared with the same summer period last year.

Fernish, a Los Angeles-based resource for contemporary rental furniture, reports a 325% spike in desk rentals and a 315% increase in home office demand overall.

Online classified ads for desks and related workstation furniture on sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist have also become more competitive.

