Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Cal State L.A. will stay open, be managed by city

People in vehicles arrive for their COVID-19 vaccine on campus at California State University of Los Angeles on March 4, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A massive COVID-19 vaccination site on the campus of Cal State L.A. that was slated for possible closure next month will stay open with the help of the city of Los Angeles, officials said Thursday.

The Cal State L.A. site was one of the first two sites in the country to be run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal and state officials said last week that they planned to leave the campus site April 11 after an eight-week trial run, projecting that they would administer about 300,000 doses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the city of Los Angeles will begin running the Cal State L.A. site by April 12. The site will join several others run by city officials, including the mega-vaccination site at Dodger Stadium and clinics at USC, Hansen Dam and Pierce College in the San Fernando Valley.

“The mayor has taken the baton without hesitation,” Newsom said.

