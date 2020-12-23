‘Massive exposure’: Long Beach saw 1,223% spike in average number of coronavirus cases in less than 7 weeks

Doctor Ali Jamehdor, Chief Director of the Emergency Room of the Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, explains that visitors have to stay outside the building in a tent to be used as a triage for patients with COVID-19 symptoms in Long Beach on Dec. 17, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Long Beach reported a record 14 deaths in a single day on Tuesday — double the previous all-time high set just last week.

“These deaths were preventable,” city health officials said in a statement.

The spike in deaths comes amid an unprecedented, rapid spike in infections seen in the city and across Los Angeles County, that health officials are attributing to “massive exposure” during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The average number of new cases in Long Beach went from 47 per day on Nov. 1, to 622 on Dec. 18. That’s an increase of 1,223% in less than seven weeks, according to data from the city’s health department.

“Our actions from this past month are coming home to roost,” the statement read.

Now, the health department fears another surge will follow the Christmas holiday and exacerbate an already dire situation, with local hospitals grappling with a flood of COVID-19 patients.

Long Beach officials said there’s been a big surge in testing and they believe it’s because people are trying to find out if they are safe to travel or gather — going against expert recommendations.

“A negative test only tells you that the virus is not detectable at the time of the test,” the department warned. “But it can take a few days after you’ve been exposed to the virus before you have a positive test yourself, so traveling with a negative test today doesn’t mean you aren’t bringing COVID-19 with you to your Christmas gathering.”

The number of weekly deaths in Long Beach has more than tripled and department said it’s only going to get worse. And COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 129% since Thanksgiving.

Of the 333 Long Beach residents who have died, 63 died just this past month.

“If we don’t want to see another, even stronger surge, we need to make sacrifices this holiday season,” the local health department said.