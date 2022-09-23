Fire crews battled a massive structure fire at a diaper distribution center in Bell Gardens early Friday morning.

The building, located just east of the 710 freeway at 6709 Florence Ave., was engulfed in flames when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded just after 4 a.m.

Plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen covering the area, which houses a mix of commercial buildings and residential units.

LAFD says at one point, the roof completely collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.