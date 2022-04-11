A fire was reported at a commercial building in Lancaster on Monday morning.

About 70 firefighters responded to 290 W Avenue L for the UPS warehouse fire just after 9 a.m. according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was knocked down by 10:02 a.m.

“The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,” Fire Department officials said. Heavy smoke could be seen in the surrounding areas due to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists were asked to avoid Avenue L and Sierra Highway for the next few hours, as some roads are closed during the cleanup.