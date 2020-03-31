L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives briefing on coronavirus response: Farmers markets suspended, renter protections extended

Breaking news update:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti temporarily shut down farmers markets across the city due to concerns about overcrowding amid social distancing rules.

All farmers markets will be suspended until they submit plans showing they can ensure six feet of distance between patrons — which will probably look like one entrance and one exit with a line to get in, Garcetti said.

The mayor said he’s aware the street markets were an attractive alternative when shoppers are still lining up outside many grocery stores, “but we can’t risk the spread of this disease.”

Garcetti also amended rules under the city’s eviction freeze, saying residential tenants will now have a full 12 months to pay back what they owe. Commercial tenants will have only 3 months.

The mayor said he believes those are the most generous terms anywhere in the country.

Previous story:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed residents on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Monday’s address comes after virus cases across L.A. County topped 2,400 with 44 deaths, and the U.S. extended its social distancing guidelines through April 30 in hopes of avoiding 100,000 deaths.

Over the weekend, Garcetti announced the L.A. Convention Center is being converted into a temporary hospital as officials prepare for a surge in patients. Last week, the USNS Mercy hospital ship docked at the Port of L.A. to provide 1,000 beds, making it the largest medical facility in the city.

In anticipation of the surge, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday asked anyone in the medical field who isn’t currently practicing — like retired doctors and nursing students — to register to help at healthcorps.ca.gov. Garcetti previously announced a similar initiative for the city.

Garcetti also said Sunday that L.A. is working to expand its homeless shelter capacity, with efforts ramping up after the first case was confirmed among L.A.’s large homeless population Friday. The state has agreed to send about 500 camper trailers, and about 900 motel and hotel rooms could be used quarantine people, the mayor said.

Garcetti has also pledged to turn 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary shelter, originally saying 13 would be in place by March 22. So far, a total of 13 have opened.

On Monday, coronavirus cases were confirmed among another vulnerable population: inside the L.A. County jail system.

One inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and four employees have tested positive, according to the Los Angeles Times. And at the state prison in Lancaster, at least two inmates have been infected.

The mayor has been updating the public at 5:15 p.m. each weekday and Sunday via a remote live broadcast.

Check back for updates on this developing story.