Everyone knows McDonald’s cheeseburgers are popular, but they taste even better when they barely cost anything.

Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it would be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day, which is on Sept. 18, by offering its double cheeseburger for just 50 cents.

“McDonald’s is known for serving up delicious, craveable cheeseburgers every day. In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, the Golden Arches is celebrating with double the goodness,” the company said in a statement.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said customers can get the half-off cheeseburgers from any participating location by ordering through the McDonald’s app.

This doesn’t mean you can go on a burger shopping spree.

The offer limits the discount to one double cheeseburger per customer, and you must register through the app.