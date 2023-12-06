It was announced on Monday that Kim Kardashian will star in her own series helmed by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. According to TMZ, Kardashian will portray a famous L.A. divorce attorney inspired by Laura Wasser.

Wasser, a veteran attorney in Los Angeles, has represented many celebrity clients in high-profile divorces, including Kardashian’s own divorce from Kanye West . Other clients include Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Stevie Wonder, Maria Shriver and many others.

Frank Buckley spoke with Laura Wasser in a 2018 episode of the Frank Buckley Interviews podcast. During their conversation, Wasser explains the process of going through divorce proceedings. She answers whether or not she advises couple sign a pre-nup before getting married, and explains how to best navigate a divorce when children are involved.

