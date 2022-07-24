(Inside California Politics) — Chris Megerian, White House reporter for the Associated Press, and Joe Khalil, Capitol Hill reporter for News Nation, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the latest January 6th investigation hearing. The two also discuss President Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and how this time differs from President Trump’s diagnosis in 2020.
Megerian, Khalil discuss January 6th hearings, Biden COVID-19 diagnosis
by: Inside California Politics
Posted:
Updated:
