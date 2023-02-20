(Inside California Politics) — Seema Mehta, a political writer for the Los Angeles Times, and Joe Garofoli, a senior political writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s decision not to seek re-election and the race to replace her in 2024.
Mehta, Garofoli talk Sen. Feinstein decision, 2024 Senate race
by: Inside California Politics
Posted:
Updated:
