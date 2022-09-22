Two men were caught allegedly stealing 200 gallons of gasoline in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

The suspects — 23-year-old Daniel Ramossantoyo and 23-year-old Andres Berruete — were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism.

Both men are Santa Ana residents, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department.

The alleged thieves were caught at a Shell gas station in Pinon Hills after a caller reportedly witnessed the two stealing gas from a pump.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the men had pried open the gas pump and used a device to override the machine, siphoning about 200 gallons of fuel into their truck.

The men’s vehicle was outfitted with a large hidden gas tank inside a covered truck bed, authorities say.

Investigators linked the men to a previous gas station theft in Phelan earlier this week.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J, Mora at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous callers can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or submitted online.