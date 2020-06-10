2 men seen with Taser, expandable baton amid fight at Yucaipa protest sought

Detectives are the two men pictured in these photos with a Taser and an expandable baton baton during a fight amid a protest on June 1, 2020. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man seen brandishing a Taser and another seen brandishing an expandable baton amid a fight that broke out during a George Floyd protest in Yucaipa last week, officials said.

The melee took place about 8 p.m. on June 1 in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard, the San Bernardion County Sheriff’s Department’s Yucaipa Police Station said in a written statement.

An argument broke out between a group of demonstrators decrying the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and another group of people gathered at a business across the street, officials said.

“At some point, words were exchanged between both parties and several fights ensued,” the statement said. “Victims and witnesses have come forward and requested police reports be made.”

As part of the investigation, investigators released two photos of men caught on camera brandishing weapons during the fight. “One depicts the suspect armed with a Taser an the other with an expandable-style baton,” the statement said.

It was not clear Wednesday whether any significant injuries resulted from the fight. The case was being investigated as an incident of felony battery.

While Tasers and stun guns are legal for California residents to own and carry for the purpose of self-defense, barring prior criminal convictions, their misuse is against the law. Expandable batons are illegal to possess or carry under state law without special permission, such as that granted to police officers and security guards.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Madril at 909-918-2005. Tips may also be submitted anoymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.