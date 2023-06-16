A side-by-side image of the A and E lines is seen in video provided by Metro.

The wait is finally over.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s long-anticipated Regional Connector is opening Friday afternoon.

The A and E rail lines are expected provide riders with more direct access to downtown L.A. and transfer-free journeys from Azusa to Long Beach as well as East Los Angeles to Santa Monica, Metro officials detailed.

The project includes three new underground stations in downtown L.A.: Little Tokyo/Arts District station, Historic Broadway and Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill.

Metro officials also anticipate the system will improve transit connections by bringing together the Metro L (formerly Gold), E (Expo) B (Red) and D (Purple) lines at the 7th Street/Metro Center transfer station.

Metro will be offering free rides from 3 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday on all buses, trains, Metro Bike and Metro Micro to celebrate the opening of the connector.

“Please come out and ride as much as you like and enjoy the many destinations you can reach via Metro across L.A. County,” Metro officials encouraged.

The project had been under construction for much of the last decade.

Maps of the entire system, now including the two new lines, are now installed at all rail line stations and is available online.

A dozen leaders from the federal, state and local level attended an opening ceremony for the connecter Friday.

“Here were are full circle. Not just growing the system, not just expanding the system, but improving the system so the folks who ride Metro … are doing it because they want to, not just because they need to,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said.