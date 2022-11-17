Those traveling for Thanksgiving can avoid the monstrous traffic and sky-high gas prices by taking the Metrolink for a bargain price.

Passengers can buy a Metrolink Holiday Pass for just $10 on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The ticket can be used to board unlimited trips for the entire day of purchase.

It can be used for travel aboard all Metrolink train services. It can also be used on the new Arrow service in San Bernardino and Redlands.

Officials hope the discounted pass will alleviate traffic on the busiest travel day of the year. Over 4.5 million Southern Californians are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, an all-time record for the holiday, according to AAA.

On Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, Metrolink trains will be servicing:

Ventura County

Antelope Valley

San Bernardino

Orange County

91/Perris Valley

Inland Empire-Orange County

The Riverside line will not be operating on either Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.

The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 28. Regular Rail 2 Rail service will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The blackout period will not affect Metrolink’s shared service with Pacific Surfliner trains 761, 770, 777 and 784 along the Ventura County Line.

Metrolink typically offers a $10 Holiday Pass on six federal holidays:

Memorial Day

Independence Day/July 4th

Labor Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year’s Day

The Holiday Pass can be purchased on the Metrolink Mobile App or at ticket vending machines found under “special ticket options.”

The most current Metrolink service schedules can be found online.