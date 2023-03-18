The Navy and Air Force are bringing out their best and brightest for the Point Mugu Air Show at Naval Base Ventura County this weekend.

The Navy’s Blue Angels are joining the Air Force’s Thunderbirds are “co-headliners,” the air show said in a statement.

“It’s extremely rare for them to perform together, but not only will you get to see those acts, you’ll get to see various civilian and other military acts that we’ll have throughout the show,” said Lt. Cmdr. Amanda “Arson” Lowery, co-director of the air show and base operations officer.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of women participating in Naval aviation. In 1973, six female aviators got their wings after training in Pensacola.

“It’s a big milestone to celebrate for us, for all women in Naval aviation, how we’ve come from that initial [group] of women getting their wings of gold in 1973 to today,” Lowery said.

Flights for the free event begin at about 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 8 a.m.

For information, visit pointmuguairshow.com.