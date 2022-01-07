‘Millionaire Made Here’: Sacramento 7-Eleven rejoices after selling winning Powerball ticket

Someone in Sacramento is about to be a whole lot richer.

One of the two winning Powerball tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at the South Sacramento 7-Eleven on Windham Drive.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and the Powerball was 17.

“Millionaire Made Here” was displayed proudly Thursday on a sign outside of the store.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was worth more than $632 million.

“Everything that has happened is very exciting,” said Harprit Dhillon, who has owned the Windham Drive 7-Eleven for 17 years.

Dhillon said in all that time, he and his employees have sold several high-value prizes but nothing like this.

So just who is the lucky winner?

“Right now, it is a mystery person. We’re not sure who won,” Dhillon explained.

Whoever walked out of the South Sacramento 7-Eleven with the winning ticket was not the only winner in the U.S. Someone in Wisconsin also purchased a ticket with all of the matching numbers, and that means there are two winners who will split the jackpot.

Even after that, the ticket value, pre-tax, is no chump change. It comes out to more than $316 million.

And it’s not just the ticket buyer who benefits. This lottery alone raised nearly $70 million for California public education.

“Public schools in California, it’s a big win for them,” said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker. “In fact, the Lottery’s sole mission is to generate extra revenue for public schools, probably at a time when they can use it more than ever. So this is a really exciting day for public schools.”

It was also an exciting day for Dhillon. Just for selling the ticket, his store will receive $1 million.

“We’ll probably be splitting that with some of my employees who are here. And without my employees, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

The winner has one year to claim the prize. If it isn’t claimed in that time, the California Lottery will donate the money to public schools.