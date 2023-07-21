Californians who didn’t win the billion dollar Powerball jackpot still have a chance of hitting it big as the Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus drawings approach.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $720 million, while the Super Lotto Plus jackpot stands at $78 million, according to the California Lottery website.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history.

Californians will have a chance to hit the jackpot during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing at 7:59 p.m. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and residents have until 7:45 p.m. to buy their tickets.

Those hoping to win the $78 million Super Lotto jackpot will have the opportunity to do so during the next drawing on Saturday. Tickets for the draw game cost $1.

Tickets for all draw games can be purchased at lottery retailers across the state. The winning numbers for the draw games will also be posted to the California Lottery website.

Ahead of the drawings, lottery players can test their lucky numbers with a new feature on the lottery website.

State Lottery officials recently added the “Lucky Numbers” website feature, allowing players to enter their lucky numbers and see how often they have hit the jackpot within the last five years.

By entering the lucky numbers on the website, state lottery players can see how often their lucky numbers have hit the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots.