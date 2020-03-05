Missouri man dressed as Joker charged after allegedly livestreaming threats to bomb, kill people

A suburban St. Louis man accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people in a bustling entertainment district while dressed as the Joker has been charged with terrorism.

Jeremy Garnier is seen in a booking photo obtained by TV station KMOV and distributed by CNN.

Forty-eight-year-old Jeremy Garnier, of University City, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat and ordered held without bail.

He was arrested Monday night in a University City restaurant.

The charging document doesn’t say whether he was armed or in possession of any explosives.

The video shows him talking about ending the country’s opioid epidemic. He orders a soda, saying: “I can’t be inebriated when I’m planning on, you know, killing a bunch of people.”