Las Vegas is about to get its second sports team from Oakland.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Major League Baseball owners approved a plan to move the Oakland Athletics to Vegas, following in the footsteps of the now-Las Vegas Raiders.

The relocation “comes after more than two decades of failed efforts to secure a new stadium in the city to replace the aging Oakland Coliseum,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Passan noted that the move isn’t finalized, as the state’s promise to provide $380 million for the construction of a new $1.5 billion stadium on the Strip faces legal challenges from a teachers union.

The stadium itself is also an issue, as current plans don’t include a dome or retractable roof to keep out the summer heat.

Further complicating matters, that stadium isn’t expected to open until 2028, The Athletic reports.

“Where the A’s will play for the 2025-27 seasons is not yet clear,” the outlet added.

Despite these concerns, MLB owners gave the move unanimous support.