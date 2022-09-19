New video shared this week shows just how devastating last week’s mudslides in Forest Falls were after a powerful storm dumped heavy rain in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The video, shared by content aggregator Storyful, shows a river of debris and mud that slams into a parked Jeep and pushes it out of one family’s driveway.

It’s unclear the full extent of damage done to that family’s home.

Officials said on Friday, a 62-year-old woman was found dead under several feet of mud rock and debris from the Forest Falls storm.

