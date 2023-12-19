There’ll be more faux in people’s ho-ho-ho this year.

Sales of fake Christmas trees are on the rise as the price of real trees keeps increasing and as the imitation trees looks more realistic.

The American Christmas Tree Assn., a trade group, estimates that more than three-quarters of homes with trees this year are opting for artificial conifers.

“We are encouraged to see that consumer demand for all types of Christmas trees remains high in 2023,” Jami Warner, the association’s executive director, said in a statement.

“Artificial, live, small, tall, flocked, you name it — there’s no such thing as a bad Christmas tree, and there is no better way to bring cheer to the Christmas season than by celebrating with a Christmas tree.”

Price is a factor for many households amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

A top-of-the-line real tree can run as much as $1,000. A fake one can go instead for $200 or $300.

And the artificial ones look more real than ever, with the added benefit of being able to reuse them year after year.

Asked what they like most about fake trees, 65% of survey respondents told the Christmas tree association that they liked the easy assembly, and a similar percentage said they appreciated the consistent appearance.

Slightly more than half of respondents said they feel like they’ve gotten a good deal because they can unpack the same tree every holiday season.

“When it comes to choosing a Christmas tree this year, consumers should consider what tree best fits their needs and traditions,” Warner said.

“We hope that by evaluating what tree works best for them and shopping early, every consumer will find the type and style of tree they are looking for.”

Mother Nature would undoubtedly prefer you go with an artificial one.