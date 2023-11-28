You can’t fault Red Lobster for trying.

The restaurant chain thought it hit on a great idea to get people through the door — all-you-can-eat shrimp for just $20.

It worked. Lots of people showed up and they ate lots of shrimp.

And Red Lobster ended up reporting a quarterly loss of $11 million. For the full year, the company expects a loss of about $20 million.

Ouch.

Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier, chief financial officer of Red Lobster’s parent company, Thai Union Group, told investors on an earnings call that things didn’t play out as planned.

“We wanted to boost our traffic and it didn’t work,” he said.

Garnier said Red Lobster needs to be “much more careful” in setting prices for endless shrimp.

What’s that mean? It means your meal of never-ending shrimp will no longer cost $20. Now it’ll run $25. Which doesn’t sound like a profit center, but at least it will likely mean fewer losses.