In-N-Out Burger’s empire is expanding again in California’s Inland Empire.

The Lake Elsinore Planning Commission recently voted 5-0 to approve permits for a second In-N-Out location in the city as part of a larger development along Dexter Avenue between Crane and Allan streets, Patch reports.

The 3,887-square-foot restaurant will include a two-lane drive-thru and will be advertised by a 45-tall In-N-Out Burger sign that drivers will see from the 15 Freeway.

It will be the sixth location in southwest Riverside County. The other Lake Elsinore location is at 331 Railroad Canyon Road, just east of the 15 Freeway.

The Southern California-based fast-food chain, which just celebrated its 75th anniversary, is approaching 400 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Texas and Oregon. It has recently announced plans to expand into Tennessee and New Mexico in the coming years.

Cars line up in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The very first In-N-Out burger opened in 1948 at a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. Harry and Esther Snyder are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year. (Photo courtesy: In-N-Out Burger)

The original In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California. (Courtesy: In-N-Out Burger)

A menu is displayed in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California, is pictured on Aug. 30, 2018. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Lynsi Snyder, their only grandchild, is the current president and CEO.