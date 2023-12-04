Target is targeting customers with a holiday shopping spree offer.

The retail corporation announced Monday that it’s offering 500 Target Circle members the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.

Winners will also receive a free, one-year membership of Shipt, Target’s same-day delivery service. Annual memberships typically cost $99.

“Guests who win will receive $500 in Target Circle earnings to be used like cash at any Target store or Target.com, plus a year-long subscription for Shipt, our same-day delivery service. It’s a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts and all the essentials for the busy holiday season,” Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a statement.

Target partnered with actress Hilary Duff to announce the giveaway.

The extra “cash” will be welcomed by many families as they grapple with high-cost merchandise due to inflation.

Even so, the National Retail Federation predicts that this year’s holiday shopping will set new records.

From Nov. 1 to New Year’s Eve, consumers are expected to spend between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, a 3-4% increase from 2022.