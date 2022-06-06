There have been small-scale tests of four-day work weeks by companies and countries. Now the idea is being looked at in a big way.

Thousands of British workers began four-day weeks Monday — with no cut in pay — in the largest such experiment to date.

The six-month program involves about 3,300 workers in dozens of companies, ranging from high-end financial firms to fast-food restaurants.

Participants will receive full pay for working 80% of their previous shifts — as long as their productivity doesn’t decline.

That’s the key. Obviously any worker anywhere will back the idea of working four days a week and having three-day weekends on a regular basis.

To win over employers, it has to be shown that their business won’t suffer in any way.

“The pandemic made us think a great deal about work and how people organize their lives,” a manager at a London brewery told CNN. “We’re doing this to improve the lives of our staff and be part of a progressive change in the world.”

Past studies have found that productivity was largely unaffected by four-day work weeks — and that workers are much happier (and thus potentially more productive) with the arrangement.

Iceland conducted trials of shorter weeks in 2015 and 2019. It found that productivity remained consistent while workers became more satisfied with their gigs.

The notion of a four-day week has gained currency in the United States in recent months as many employers struggle to fill openings, and as workers increasingly seek to maintain at least some of the freedom and flexibility enjoyed during the pandemic.

While the British test involves fewer hours overall, some other tests have asked workers if they’d be willing to work 10-hour shifts four days a week.

That structure probably would be more palatable to U.S. employers.

I’d be willing to give it a try.