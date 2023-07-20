Threads, Meta’s challenge to Elon Musk’s Twitter, appears to be losing momentum.

The social media startup launched on July 5 and amassed 100 million users in just five days, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

But the novelty is wearing off, according to data from Similarweb.

The digital analysis firm says Threads had more than 49 million active daily users on Android on July 7, its best day yet. By Friday, July 14, that number had fallen to 23.6 million active users, representing around 22% of Twitter’s audience.

Engagement time also fell sharply, from 21 minutes per user to just over six minutes.

“In the race to replace Twitter, Threads is off to a strong start but still has a long way to go toward winning the enduring loyalty of those who partake in a social network dominated by text posts and linked articles,” Similarweb stated. “Despite attracting far broader attention than Twitter alternatives like the open source Mastodon or the still beta Bluesky, the Threads spin-off from Meta’s Instagram business unit does not yet have customers coming back regularly.”

Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time when many are looking for Twitter alternatives to escape Musk’s raucous oversight of the platform since acquiring it last year for $44 billion. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union.

Threads was able to rapidly grow its user signups by linking accounts directly to Instagram and, by all accounts, 100 million users represent an unprecedented launch.

The opportunity to poach some of Twitter’s audience, Similarweb says, is clear.

“In a bad sign for app user loyalty, Twitter user retention has been on the decline. On Android, the percentage of new users who are continuing to regularly use the Twitter app after 30 days has dropped from 19% in May 2022 to 16% in May 2023. In contrast, the loyalty of new Instagram users has held steady at about 40%,” the company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.