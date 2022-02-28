Airbnb is offering free housing to thousands of Ukrainian refugees

In normal times, Airbnb is in Clark Kent Mode, serving as a platform for homeowners to rent out dwellings to travelers and others.

But when things get tough, Airbnb is uniquely positioned to go all Superman and perform heroic deeds.

That’s currently the case.

The San Francisco tech giant says it will offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 people fleeing the hostilities in Ukraine.

That won’t solve the current refugee problem — it’s estimated that more than half a million Ukrainians have left the country since Russia invaded. But Airbnb can help.

“The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania,” Airbnb’s co-founder and chief executive, Brian Chesky, said on Twitter.

This latest humanitarian initiative follows the company helping coordinate lodgings for more than 20,000 Afghan refugees.

Airbnb’s charitable endeavors are facilitated through a nonprofit called Airbnb.org.

More info, and details on how you can donate to this worthy cause, are available at the Airbnb.org website.