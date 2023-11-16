You can already buy almost anything on Amazon. Beginning next year, the e-commerce behemoth will add cars to its product lineup.

Hyundai will be the first brand offered.

“Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, said in a statement.

“Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments and calendar checks.”

Cars have been sold online for years. But when Amazon enters a market, it tends to dominate. And millions of consumers are already comfortable shopping on the site.

Amazon says buyers will be able purchase their vehicle online and then either pick it up at a local dealer or have it delivered.

“Customers will be able to search on Amazon for available vehicles in their area based on a range of preferences, including model, trim, color and features; choose their preferred car; and then check out online with their chosen payment and financing options — all within the Amazon experience they already know and trust,” the company says.

Not surprisingly, shares of established online car dealers such as Carmax and Carvana fell after Thursday’s announcement. Nobody wants to go toe to toe with Amazon.

“This is a transformational journey we are on together, and we look forward to a very productive long-term relationship with Amazon,” said José Muñoz, global chief operating officer for Hyundai.

Presumably if you’re not happy with your wheels, you won’t be able to return the car to Whole Foods.